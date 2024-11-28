Ariana Grande received 15x heavier paycheck than Cynthia Erivo for ‘Wicked’?

The makers of ‘Wicked’ have finally addressed the reports of pay disparity between two lead actors of the musical, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The internet has been abuzz with the claims of huge pay disparity between the two stars of ‘Wicked’, since a TikTok video recently claimed that Ariana Grande was paid $15 million to essay the role of Glinda, whereas, Cynthia Erivo, who essays green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba in the title, received a paycheck of $1 million.

However, the makers have now denied the ‘false’ claims in a new statement.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” read the statement.

Moreover, sources close to the production also confirmed that both actors were compensated equally for their lead roles in the musical.

Besides Erivo and Grande, the title also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bronwyn James and Peter Dinklage.

The first of the two-part ‘Wicked’ series by director Jon M.Chu hit the theatres last week, clashing with the action epic ‘Gladiator II’. The two films, dubbed ‘Glicked’ by fans, brought in a total of $270 million at the global Box Office on the opening weekend.

‘Wicked Part Two’ is set for November 2025 release.