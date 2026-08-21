Ariana Grande once again called out the Trump administration over using her music without her consent.

On Thursday, the Team Trump TikTok account posted a video of the president walking to a podium, with text written over it that said, “Me and my truth we sit in silence… Men can’t have babies and should never compete in women’s sports,” set to the singer’s 2024 hit We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

The caption on the post read, “This shouldn’t be controversial! #trump #arianagrande #maga.” The singer directly in the comments, writing simply, “Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.”

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According to Deadline, Grande’s label is now working to have the song removed from the post entirely. This marked the second time in two months that the singer has publicly called out the administration for using her music without permission.

In June, she condemned the White House after it soundtracked a video of ICE arrests with her 2024 song Bye, writing at the time, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F— ICE”.

That comment was later removed from the White House’s TikTok, and a spokesperson responded by defending the administration’s immigration enforcement. Grande has been consistently vocal in opposing the administration’s immigration and LGBTQ+ policies over the past year, including wearing an “ICE Out” pin at the 2026 Golden Globes.

She joined a growing list of pop stars who’ve publicly objected to their music being used in the administration’s social media content, including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Rihanna and Sabrina Carpenter.

The pushback comes as Grande winds down her Eternal Sunshine Tour and follows the release of her seventh studio album, Petal, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in July with 295,000 equivalent album units.