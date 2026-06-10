Following the confirmation that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, new details are emerging about the true catalyst behind the split. While the Wicked co-stars are parting ways amicably, insiders close to the pop superstar claim there is a “shocking” recurring pattern in Grande’s romantic life that ultimately led to the breakup.

According to a close confidant who spoke to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old singer has a distinct habit when it comes to romance. The source revealed that at the beginning of a relationship, Grande is incredibly devoted, giving her partner her undivided attention.

“Ariana and relationships have always been a bit of a complicated mix,” the insider explained. “The person she’s with gets her full attention, and it’s easy to get swept up in that.”

However, the dynamic reportedly shifts the moment a new career opportunity arises. The source claims that when a major project—such as a new film, album, or world tour—enters the picture, Grande’s priorities immediately pivot.

“Suddenly, the relationship isn’t the center of her world anymore,” the insider noted, suggesting that her intense dedication to her craft often leaves little room for a long-term partnership to thrive.

An Amicable Parting After Three Years

Despite the behind-the-scenes struggles, the end of the relationship appears to be highly respectful. Multiple outlets confirmed that the couple called it quits after nearly three years of dating, having met on the set of the Wicked film adaptation.

A separate source told People magazine that the decision was not made impulsively. “It’s amicable,” the insider shared. “They gave it lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways.”

The mutual respect between the Ethan Slater and Grande suggests that while their romantic chapter has closed, they remain supportive of one another as they navigate their respective careers in the entertainment industry.