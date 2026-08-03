Ariana Grande announces break from public appearances after tour

Ariana Grande will step away from public-facing work after completing her ongoing “Eternal Sunshine” tour and has withdrawn from her planned West End debut, according to her representative.

The announcement comes amid months of public discussion surrounding the Grammy-winning singer’s appearance.

However, her team emphasized that the decision is aimed at giving Grande a well-deserved break after an extensive touring schedule rather than responding to speculation about her health.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” her representative told People.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Ariana Grande has also exited the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been expected to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at London’s Barbican Centre next summer.

The representative added that the singer has enjoyed performing throughout the tour and remains grateful for the support of her fans.

A source close to the singer also dismissed concerns about her ability to perform, saying Grande continues to deliver physically demanding performances throughout the tour.

The renewed attention follows the release of Grande’s music video for “Petal,” which sparked online comments about her appearance. While some social media users expressed concern over her weight, others urged against speculation about her health.