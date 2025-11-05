Ariana Grande apologizes fans for not attending Wicked: For Good premiere

Ariana Grande has expressed her heartfelt apologies to fans after announcing that she will miss the highly anticipated Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good due to flight complications.

The actress, who portrays Glinda in the Oscar-winning franchise, took to Instagram to share her disappointment and urge fans not to wish harm on her or her team.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Grande stated,” Please don’t wish danger on us. We did everything we could, and I promise you no one is more upset than I am”. She added that she had been looking forward to the event for a year and wished for a “beautiful and safe night” in Brazil, a place she holds dear.

On November 4, Grande revealed her devastation at being unable to join co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey for the Wicked: For Good world premiere in Sao Paulo. She explained that her team was forced to deplane when their aircraft required urgent maintenance, which delayed their departure until 11 am the following day, making it impossible for them to arrive in time for the premiere.

Grande emphasised that she and her team, along with Universal Pictures, explored every possible option, including both commercial and private flights, but none could get them to Brazil on time. “We sincerely tried everything we could, and I apologise from the bottom of my heart”, she said.

She concluded her message by encouraging fans to show love and support to her castmates, stating, “Shower my incredible castmates with all the love I wish I could be showering you with”.