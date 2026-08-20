Ariana Grande asks court to identify hackers behind music leaks

Ariana Grande seeks a judge for help in identifying people allegedly hacked accounts connected to her team and leaked unreleased music and other material.

According to TMZ, the court documents obtained stated that Grande wants permission to issue subpoenas to internet platforms and other third parties that may possess information capable of identifying the individuals behind the alleged hacking scheme.

The singer also claimed that she has spent years attempting to determine who is responsible, but says the alleged hackers have operated through anonymous accounts and peer-to-peer payment services. Grande’s legal team now believes several third parties may have account, subscriber, and login information that could help reveal the identities of the people named as John Does in her lawsuit.

Grande is also arguing that the matter is urgent because the alleged hacking and leaking activity is ongoing. Her legal team reportedly fears potentially important records could disappear if accounts are deleted or data is otherwise removed.

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The latest court filing follows a lawsuit Grande filed last month against numerous unidentified individuals. She alleges that the defendants gained access to accounts belonging to photographers and producers associated with her, and stole unreleased music, photographs and recordings.

According to the allegations, the scheme dates back to at least 2019. Grande has claimed that 45 unreleased songs were stolen and leaked during 2023 alone.

The subpoenas would allow Grande’s team to obtain records from third-party companies and potentially connect anonymous online accounts to real individuals. Her attorneys believe those records could provide the information needed to identify the defendants and pursue the case. The allegations remain claims in ongoing litigation, and the identities of the alleged hackers have not been publicly established.

Grande is seeking the court’s approval to move forward with the subpoenas as her legal team continues investigating the alleged cyberattack and leaks.