Ariana Grande attacker thrown out of Lady Gaga’s Brisbane show

The man who made international headlines for accosting Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere in Singapore has found himself in trouble once again – this time at a Lady Gaga concert.

On Tuesday, December 9, Johnson Wen was kicked out of a Lady Gaga concert in Australia less than one month after he accosted Ariana Grande on the yellow brick carpet.

In the videos making rounds on the social media, Wen – who goes by “Pyjama Man” – was seen getting escorted out of Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour stop at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as nearby fans loudly booed. The show had not yet begun.

“Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me,” We later wrote on his Instagram Story.

The incident occurred on November 13, when Wen jumped off a barricade and rushed Grande at the Wicked premiere in Singapore.

After the altercation, the Australian man posted a video from the incident to his Instagram, writing, “@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Following the incident, Wen spent nine days in jail after pleading guilty to one charge of public nuisance on November 17.