Ariana Grande brings dark 'Wicked' magic to the 2026 Golden Globes

Ariana Grande is truly as tyle icon and her latest fashion statement at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards is a proof of it!

The 32-year-old stepped onto the red carpet on Sunday, January 11, in Beverly Hills in California, wearing a dramatic black gown that appeared to nod to one of Wicked characters.

The Grammy winning singer stunned in a black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown during the ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Styled by Law Roach, the look marked a noticeable shift from the pastel and pink ensembles Grande has worn throughout the press tour for Wicked: For Good, many of which were inspired by Glinda the Good Witch.

Her all-black look instead drew comparisons to Elphaba Thropp, Glinda’s friend turned rival, famously portrayed by Cynthia Erivo in the film adaptation.

Ariana Grande attended the ceremony as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Glinda in the Wizard of Oz-inspired musical.

She was nominated alongside The Smashing Machine’s Emily Blunt, Weapons’ Amy Madigan, One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor and Sentimental Value’s Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

Ahead of the event, Grande expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling the nomination deeply meaningful.

“Thank you so much Golden Globes for this tremendous honor and recognizing this performance a second time,” she wrote in an Instagram Story December 8. “I’m moved and grateful. There are truly no words.”