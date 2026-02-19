Ariana Grande celebrates Cynthia Erivo’s solo Dracula debut in London

Ariana Grande is cheering on her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo following the London opening of Erivo’s bold new stage project.

On Wednesday, February 18, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the award-winning actress after her one-woman play Dracula premiered at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End.

“absolutely @cynthiaerivo,” Grande wrote alongside a reposted image of Erivo in character. “congratulations my brilliant, unstoppable friend.”

Erivo, 39, quickly reshared the tribute and replied warmly, writing, “Thank you. I love you!!”

The production marks a daring reinterpretation of Dracula, adapted for the stage by Kip Williams. Unlike traditional stagings, the West End version is performed entirely by Erivo, who takes on 23 roles, including the iconic vampire, in a tour-de-force solo performance.

“OPENING NIGHT for @draculawestend!! So much to say, but for now I’ll just say this,” Erivo wrote in her caption. “Thank you for the love, for all who showed up to support and celebrate our show… See you shortly for another round.”

The show marks Erivo’s return to the theatre since her Tony Award-winning breakout performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

Dracula follows Williams’ adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, which starred Tony-winning Sarah Snook in 26 different roles.

Dracula premiered on West End on Tuesday, February 17, and will run at the Noël Coward Theatre until the end of May.