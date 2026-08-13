Ariana Grande has seemingly made her rekindled relationship with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Instagram official.

The pop star, 33, shared a photo dump on Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, featuring snapshots from different moments, including a couple of subtle photos with Alvarez.

In one image, Grande and Alvarez can be seen posing in a mirror while wearing coordinating outfits. Their faces are cropped out, but Alvarez has his arm around Grande’s shoulder while holding her hand.

Another blurry mirror selfie shows Alvarez holding the camera upside down while Grande looks toward him.

The low-key photos come after the pair sparked romance speculation following several public appearances together in recent months. Grande and Alvarez were first spotted together again in Austin, Texas, on June 26, before Alvarez attended her Eternal Sunshine Tour show in the city later that night.

The former couple, who dated from 2015 to 2016, have remained friendly since their split. Their recent reunion has fueled speculation that their friendship may have developed into something more.

Alvarez was also spotted dancing at Grande’s Brooklyn concert in July while she performed her 2024 song “Imperfect for You.”

During another New York show, Grande appeared to reference her ex while performing “Thank U, Next,” changing the lyrics to sing about Ricky and finding their way back to each other.