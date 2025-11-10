Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo reunite in London for ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have once again joined forces to promote their upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good in London.

Over the weekend, the two stars stepped out in style to grace the event for the Hollywood film at Soho House with their presence.

The 32-year-old actor and singer – who plays Glinda in the musical – turned heads in a long black structured coat which had a poppy pinned on the left side in respect of Remembrance Day.

She styled her dark and long tresses in a neat bun with a glamorous palette of makeup and accessorized with chunky pearl earrings adding more charm to her already stunning look.

On the other hand, Cynthia was also dressed to the nines as she wore a daring lace sheer corset crop top which she elevated with a black blazer and miniskirt, putting her legs on full display.

The 38-year-old actress – who portrays Elphaba in the film – added a pop of color to her all-black look with a pair of towering red sequin heels.

She completed her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a chain pendant necklace.

The two actresses arrived separately at the event and stopped outside the private members club to sign autographs for waiting fans.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit the theaters on November 21, 2025.