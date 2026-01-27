Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo snubbed at BAFTA after Oscar

LONDON: Fans are in shock following the BAFTA nomination announcement on January 27, as the fantasy thriller Wicked: For Good was noticeably absent from all major categories despite its commercial success.

In contrast to its predecessor, Wicked: Part 1, which earned seven nominations and two wins last year, the sequel struggled to find similar acclaim. After being snubbed by the Oscars last week, the film managed to secure only two BAFTA nominations in technical categories. Leading stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were unexpectedly left out of the acting races, with the film’s recognition limited to Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hair.

Disappointed fans took to social media to advocate for the film. One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their disbelief, stating:

“I can’t believe Wicked: For Good didn’t secure major nominations at BAFTA. I get that the costumes, hair, and makeup were amazing, but I wish it had received more love.”

Another notable surprise was the omission of Guillermo del Toro from the Best Director category. However, the 61-year-old Mexican filmmaker’s latest project, Frankenstein, still fared well, amassing eight nominations. These include a Best Supporting Actor nod for Jacob Elordi, alongside several technical and artistic honors.

Curiously, despite receiving recognition in both categories at the Oscars, Frankenstein was neglected by BAFTA for both Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Earlier this week, in 2025, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey concluded the successful run of Wicked and its follow-up, Wicked: Part Two. Now, the two are set to collaborate once again.

It has been confirmed that the pair will work together on a project unrelated to the Wizard of Oz universe. Following their celebrated turns as Glinda and Prince Fiyero, the stars will reunite on stage for a new production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”