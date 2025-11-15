Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo unveil new surprise for fans

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande and British singer Cynthia Erivo, the iconic duo, have now dropped yet another surprise for their audience.

Recently, the pair, while preparing for the sequel Wicked: For Good, have left fans spellbound with a behind‑the‑scenes glimpse of their live performance of For Good on set.

The clip shows the stars delivering the legendary duet, bringing a raw and emotional intensity that made fans rave about it on social media.

Grande and Erivo, reprising their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, are seen fully immersed in the song.

Notably, viewers were quick to react to the footage, with one commenting, “Oh, they’re actually f***ing eating right before our eyes, I’m not leaving this theatre alive.”

Other fans shared their reactions, calling it “perfect and emotional ” and exclaiming, “HELP, I’M GOING TO LOSE ITTT!”

The upcoming film, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring the pair alongside Broc Isaac, is set to hit cinemas on November 21, and this BTS clip has only ramped up anticipation.

This appears after the pop star was ambushed at the recent premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The Side to Side singer was walking the red carpet alongside her co-stars Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh when someone from the crowd suddenly rushed at her.

The 38-year-old actress quickly stepped in to hug and comfort Grande, helping her recover after the unsettling incident.