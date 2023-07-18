Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez ‘heading for divorce’ after separation

Pop icon Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly heading for divorce after two years of marriage.

As reported by a foreign-based entertainment outlet, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in May 2021, have been separated since January this year, confirmed a source close to the couple.

A source who is said to have ‘direct knowledge’ of their troubled marriage, told the publication that the two tried reconciliation, however, failed to get any fruitful results, and are now headed for divorce.

The source also confirmed that Grande and Gomez started having problems in their marriage before the former started filming for ‘Wicked’. “He [Dalton Gomez] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage [which] didn’t work,” the insider detailed.

Reportedly, the two still remain friends and talk regularly on call, however, the marriage doesn’t seem to be working out for them. “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her number one fan,” the person added.

It is pertinent to mention that Grande and Gomez started dating in January 2020, before announcing their engagement months later. They married the following year in an intimate ceremony, attended by fewer than 20 people at their Montecito home in California.

