Ariana Grande has announced changes to her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour, leaving some fans disappointed after rescheduling three upcoming concerts due to production challenges.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the news through her Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing that her July 12 performance at New York’s Barclays Center has been moved to July 14. Additionally, her two Boston shows at TD Garden, originally scheduled for July 22 and July 24, will now take place on July 23 and July 26, respectively.

Grande explained that the changes were necessary to ensure the show’s production could be delivered safely and as originally envisioned.

“We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes,” she wrote. “This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention.”

She added that safety remains the team’s highest priority.

“The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run. Thank you so much for your understanding and I cannot wait to see you.”

The singer also confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine tour on June 6 in Oakland, California, marking her first major tour in several years. The tour supports her seventh studio album of the same name and includes stops across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It is currently set to conclude with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on September 1.