Ariana Grande drops major clue about next album 'Petal'

The American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has reportedly indicated a new forthcoming 8th studio album, ‘Petal’, through a cryptic Instagram post, featuring herself against a crimson background.

Ariana Grande captioned the post on the photo & video sharing app on July 18, writing, “I hear them all say…”

During her live performance previously, the musician altered the words of the song “Thank U, Next”, which raised the possibility that she was rekindling her romance with her former beau Ricky Alvarez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana revealed that she altered the lyrics from “Wrote some song about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh” to “Wrote some songs about Ricky”. We always find our way back,” she said on Monday night during her Eternal Sunshine tour stop in Brooklyn.

Following almost one year, the unaware must acknowledge that the famous singer and Ricky separated in 2016. The pair were seen again for the first time since their breakup in Ariana’s Boca Raton hometown, Florida, in the fourth weekend of July.

Apart from the former couple seemingly rekindling their relationship, at the same moment Ariana Grande said goodbye to her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after three years of romance in the past year.