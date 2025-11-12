Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater ‘quietly’ spend time together amid breakup speculation

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly “still together” despite keeping their distance at Wicked: For Good premiere in London.

The couple sparked speculation about the state of their relationship when they stayed far from each other and not pictured together at the premiere of the second instalment of their musical.

However, now a source has revealed that the 32-year-old singer and Slater spent the night after the premiere together in her suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

“Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they’ve seen the chatter online and it’s not been easy. They were both at the ¬Leicester Square premiere and the ¬after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren’t seen together,” an insider told The Sun.

They further added, “Obviously it fuels the ¬speculation around them but they don’t want their relationship to play out in public. When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite. Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her.”

The source further suggested that Grande and Slater will enjoy time away from the public eye once the Wicked: For Good promo schedule wraps up.

“They’ve always preferred to be low-key and are happier just chilling at home together. No one is saying the past few months have been totally rosy but their relationship is still very much on,” they added.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were first romantically linked together in July 2023 after the singer’s split from her husband Dalton Gomez.