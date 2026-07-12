Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story season 13

Ariana Grande has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming season of American Horror Story due to a conflict with her busy touring schedule.

Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator, had previously announced the 33-year-old pop sensation as one of the major cast additions for the eagerly awaited 13th season. However, sources report that Grande’s Eternal Sunshine global tour left little time for filming, making it impossible for her to participate.

Fans will be disappointed by her departure, particularly since she was supposed to co-star alongside American Horror Story favorites Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, and Gabourey Sidibe, who have already been spotted filming scenes in New York. Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange are also reportedly among the returning cast members.

For the singer, who has increasingly focused on cinema in recent years, the role would have marked another significant acting endeavor. After playing Glinda in the Wicked films, she is set to co-star with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker-in-Law.

Discussing her career choices in the past, Ariana Grande acknowledged that acting has become her greatest creative interest. “I really am enjoying acting right now,” she remarked. “Whether it’s movies, being on stage, or a little something here and there, I think that’s currently what I’m most inspired by.”

She also reassured fans that she has no intention of giving up music, promising, “I’ll still sing, I promise.” Ariana Grande clarified that she now views music and acting as complementary pursuits and remains committed to finding the ideal balance between the two.

Although she previously collaborated with Ryan Murphy on the cult comedy-horror series Scream Queens, she won’t be returning to his horror universe this time. In the meantime, the “Side to Side” hitmaker continues to focus on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which concludes with a 10-night residency at London’s O2 Arena from August 15 to September 1.