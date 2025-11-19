Ariana Grande explains "touchy friendship" with Cynthia Erivo

American singer and actress Ariana Grande, talking in the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, revealed that she is so proud of her close friendship with the Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo ahead of Wicked: For Good flying into theatres Nov. 21.

The pair went viral online for their wonderfully meme-worthy finger-holding. Almost a year later, Ariana Grande is addressing the truth that the co-celebrities have a very touchy relationship.

In a recent podcast, Ariana Grande revealed the fact of the Wicked working efforts, saying, “It was really hard work to kind of take care of each other through this incredibly huge thing that was making us wicked.” Further adding, she remarked, “I really wanted to be safe in each other, you know? I kind of said, Hey, we are getting to know each other; we are going to learn a lot about each other very quickly. I want you to know there’s nothing that we can’t talk about. You do not have to face something alone. If you need help with something, I am on your side already.”

Grande started laughing at the phrase before she could finish, and Poehler quickly joined in.

Later, Amy Poehler acknowledged admiration for the Wicked cast physically interacting with one another while promoting the film in the market.

Ariana Grande went on to say that it’s no doubt sweet the way you touched one another, adding that you like to touch.

However, Grande started laughing at the phrase before she could conclude, and Poehler quickly joined in. In fact, the Parks and Rec star added sexually, clarifying, “In a loving way of supporting each other. You like to hold each other’s hands and be there. It’s very sweet. You like to do that with people, am I wrong?”

“I do,” Grande agreed, arguing with the podcast host. In addition, she further added, “I channel a lot of energy through my hands. I’m always holding a hand. I’m always squeezing something. I’m always reaching for something.”

“It’s often who I’m with. I like to channel support or energy or whatever. I didn’t even notice that it was a thing about me until that thing happened.” She described.

“That’s something we’ve worked hard to maintain,” Ariana Grande stated, explaining, “A lot of time passes between wrapping the film and then the press tour happening. And it’s a check-in, here and there when you can. We’re both so busy but do our best to stay connected in that way and to take care of each other. ‘Let’s all take care of each other so we can honor the project as much as humanly possible and do great work’ is like the best lens ever.”