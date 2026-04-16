Ariana Grande faces Robert De Niro in hilarious trailer for ‘Focker In-Law’

The Focker family is back and this time, Ariana Grande is stepping into the chaos.Universal Pictures has dropped the trailer for Focker In-Law.

The fourth installment in the beloved Meet the Parents franchise, bringing back familiar faces while introducing a fresh dynamic. Ben Stiller returns as Greg Focker alongside Robert De Niro as the ever-intimidating Jack Byrnes, with Blythe Danner and Teri Polo reprising their roles.

Grande joins the ensemble as Olivia Jones, a confident triathlete and the potential future bride of Greg’s son. But before she can officially join the family, she must endure the Byrnes household’s most dreaded tradition: the lie detector test.

In the trailer, Olivia finds herself strapped into the infamous chair, facing Jack’s piercing questions. What follows is a mix of tension and comedy that fans of the franchise will instantly recognize.

At one point, Jack appears impressed, telling her, “You clearly know your stuff,” hinting that Olivia may be more than a match for the notoriously skeptical patriarch.

Directed and written by John Hamburg, who also penned the previous films, the sequel arrives more than two decades after the original Meet the Parents debuted in 2000. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the new chapter promises the same blend of awkward encounters, family scrutiny, and escalating misunderstandings.