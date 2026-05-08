Ariana Grande is giving fans a deeper look into the inspiration behind her upcoming album Petal!

On Thursday, May 7, the Grammy-winning singer shared a black-and-white Instagram Reel revealing more details about the emotional themes and creative direction behind the highly anticipated record.

In the video, Grande described the project as “a little feral” and unlike anything she has created before. She explained that the album’s title symbolizes “something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something that is cold and hard and challenging.”

The 32-year-old star said the project explores healing, self-growth and letting go of negativity.

“It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me,” added Grande.

She further added, “I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own lives.”

Grande captioned the video simply, “more about petal.”

The upcoming album was first announced in April ahead of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which is set to begin in June. Fans have also gotten glimpses of the creative process in recent weeks after Grande posted behind-the-scenes photos from the recording studio on Instagram.