Ariana Grande is celebrating a very special milestone for one of her closest companions.

The singer and actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to mark the 13th birthday of her beloved dog Toulouse.

She shared a series of heartfelt photos and videos alongside an emotional message dedicated to the longtime pet.

“Happy, happiest thirteenth birthday to my absolutely perfect son and the love of my life, the greatest living creation on this big, green earth, Toulouse,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I love you every second of every day forever.”

The touching tribute featured several snapshots of Toulouse, a Beagle-Chihuahua mix who has become a familiar face to Grande’s fans over the years.

Ariana Grande also shared a collection of memories from life on the road, including photos of Toulouse accompanying her during concert tours. One image captured the Grammy-winning artist resting her head against her pet while sitting on stage, while another showed her cradling him in her arms during a performance.

Toulouse has been a constant presence throughout Grande’s career and is no stranger to the spotlight. The pup appeared alongside the singer in her hit “Thank U, Next” music video and even shared the cover of Vogue with her in 2019.

More recently, Ariana Grande shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Toulouse accompanying her while she filmed the movie adaptation of Wicked in London.