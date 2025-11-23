Ariana Grande: Hair keeps reverting to blonde after ‘Wicked’

It has apparently seemed that Yours Truly star Ariana Grande will always have blonde hair ahead of her new film set to release on November 25, 2026.

Amid promoting Wicked: For Good, the actress who had already colored her hair blonde for the part of Glinda three years prior decided to return to her brunette, but it did not work out well.

The 7 Rings singer confessed in a conversation with a French journalist that it had not been easy saying goodbye to her blonde hair on November 17.

“I’m still adjusting, and so is my hair. It’s spitting out the toner. Every time I wash it, my hair doesn’t want to be brunette. I’m not method, but my hair is method.” She made a joke on the phrase “method acting.”

“I’m telling you, I washed my hair one time, and I woke up with highlights. I did wake up blonde again,” Ariana Grande continued.

“My hair doesn’t want it; it’s not ready yet. My hair is rejecting the toner. I’m not kidding, it’s refusing,” she further added.

The “thank you, next” crooner previously explained why she had to say goodbye to her blonde hair in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Grande described that for the genuine part, she wanted to celebrate Glinda as “an extension of her and extend the time with her through clothes, through the blonde, and through everything.”

She chose to “show up as the actress who played her and play into the darker tones of the movie” during the press tours for the sequel, though. Playing with hair, cosmetics, and fashion is enjoyable.

After wrapping up Wicked: For Good, Grande is set to star in Focker In-Law with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.