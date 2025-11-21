Ariana Grande hit with COVID-19 days after fan attack amid ‘wicked’ tour

Ariana Grande has been tested positive for COVID-19, just days after a frightening fan encounter during the press tour for Wicked: For Good.

The 32-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram on Thursday to reveal the heartbreaking news.

Sharing a photo from her Tuesday, November 18, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana wrote, “moments before Covid.”

Following her Instagram reveal, Variety reported that Ariana Grande has pulled out of her planned appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and she will miss Q&A panels for Wicked: For Good in the coming days.

While the actress and singer will miss out the remaining tour, her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo will still appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Earlier this week, the pair skipped most interviews at the film’s New York City premiere on Monday, after Universal Pictures announced that Erivo had lost her voice and was “not feeling well.”

Ariana Grande’s COVID reveal comes after a man – identified as 26-year-old Australian native Johnson Wen – rushed at her on the red carpet and grabbed her Singapore premiere.

Wen pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance and was sentenced to nine days in jail, as per The New York Times.