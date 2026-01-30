Ariana Grande ignores photo slip from fan

Ariana Grande shrugs off a photo slip after a fan took her picture, and she seems unbothered.

In the recent Ariana Grande’s recent public appearance, she laughed off a supposed Photoshop slip after fans spotted what looked like an extra finger in a recent fashion photo, and she didn’t hold back in her response.

The moment unfolded when a fan Instagram account shared Vogue Japan snaps of the Wicked star wearing a cream floral Dior mini skirt and matching top, with her left hand raised while covered in a sheer white glove.

In a zoomed-in crop of the image, the outline of what appeared to be a sixth finger quickly caught fans’ attention.

The account joked, “who’s responsible for giving Ariana 6 fingers….,” prompting Grande herself to jump into the comments.

“holy s–t,” the singer replied, before leaning into the humour of the situation.

She followed up with another playful message, writing, “Oh my goodness, how exciting! I’ve been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album ! Thankful for this”. Fans immediately joined in on the fun, flooding the comments with jokes.

Some teased that she had been “hiding something,” while others quipped with nicknames and admitted they hadn’t even noticed the odd detail until it was pointed out.

It’s unclear where the altered-looking image originated from, especially since a nearly identical photo from Vogue Japan’s spread does not show any sign of an extra finger.

The high-fashion shoot features Grande, 32, in a series of retro-inspired looks, showcasing several dresses and gloves, with her hand tattoos faintly visible in the original shots. The lighthearted exchange is in line with Grande’s self-aware sense of humour.

Earlier this month, after receiving a rising star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival, she poked fun at herself while accepting the honour. She said after being called onstage, “You don’t know how much it means to me”.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm”. Grande is far from the first celebrity to be linked to an apparent Photoshop mishap.

In this case, though, Grande seemed more amused than annoyed, turning a viral Photoshop debate into a joke at her own expense and reminding fans why her online presence continues to feel refreshingly human.

