Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey set for new collaboration post-‘Wicked’

In 2025, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey concluded the successful run of Wicked and its follow-up, Wicked: Part Two. Now, the two are set to collaborate once again.

It has been confirmed that the pair will work together on a project unrelated to the Wizard of Oz universe. Following their celebrated turns as Glinda and Prince Fiyero, the stars will reunite on stage for a new production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”

The Bridgerton star sparked the initial excitement by posting a photo of himself and Ariana in an art gallery, standing in front of Georges Seurat’s masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Seurat’s painting served as the primary inspiration for Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Bailey captioned the photo with a line from the show’s title song: “All it has to be is good.”

According to Deadline, Marianne Elliott is set to direct the production, which is scheduled for a London premiere at the Barbican Theatre in the summer of 2027. While the Instagram post has sent fans into a frenzy, neither Grande nor Bailey has released a direct statement officially confirming the specific casting details beyond the social media teaser.

Earlier today, Ariana Grande is truly as tyle icon and her latest fashion statement at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards is proof of it!

The 32-year-old stepped onto the red carpet on Sunday, January 11, in Beverly Hills in California, wearing a dramatic black gown that appeared to nod to one of the Wicked characters.

The Grammy-winning singer stunned in a black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown during the ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Styled by Law Roach, the look marked a noticeable shift from the pastel and pink ensembles Grande has worn throughout the press tour for Wicked: For Good, many of which were inspired by Glinda the Good Witch.