Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning bring style to Critics Choice Awards 2026

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 delivered a night of standout fashion as Hollywood’s biggest stars brought glamour and style to the red carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica over the weekend.

Ariana Grande was as usual among the evening’s most eye-catching arrivals as she graced the red carpet in a delicate blush pink Alberta Ferretti gown.

The ethereal design featured shimmering silver floral embellishments and was paired with a sheer lace cape that added a romantic touch.

Grande – who was nominated for Best Actress for Wicked: For Good – styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with soft curls.

Elle Fanning was also dresses to impress as she wore a vintage 2003 Ralph Lauren gold gown that showcased a plunging neckline and backless silhouette.

The liquid gold dress hugged her figure and was styled with loose, flowing waves and Cartier jewelry.

Fanning, who stars in Sentimental Value, is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson brought glamour in a striking red gown from Stella McCartney’s Spring 2026 collection. she completed the look with sheer black tights, patent black heels and statement diamond jewelry.

Hudson wore her blonde hair in soft waves with a side part as she arrived to present the Best Actor award.