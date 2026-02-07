Ariana Grande moved by emotional SNL message

Despite her absence from the ceremony, Ariana Grande’s Grammy victory garnered significant media attention. Saturday Night Live, perhaps the 32-year-old’s most vocal supporter, went above and beyond to celebrate her latest career milestone. Grande shared an image of an affectionate card from the show that read, “Congratulations! We are your biggest fans!! Love, SNL.”

The “Everyday” singer was visibly moved by the gesture. Sharing a photo of the card, she wrote, “Crying!!! I am your biggest fan forever @nbcsnl… love and miss you all so much.”

At the awards ceremony, Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy for their rendition of “Defying Gravity” from the Wicked soundtrack. While she secured this win, fans noted that her album Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead was not nominated in the major categories this year, which some critics labelled as a snub.

The lead single “Yes, And?”—which debuted on March 8, 2024—topped the Billboard charts alongside twelve other tracks from the original album. On March 28, 2025, just over a year after the initial release, she followed up with a deluxe edition.

Following the conclusion of her Wicked press tour and filming schedule, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has sparked positive online discussion regarding her well-being. Fans have noted that she appears to be thriving in her post-movie era, leading to a broader conversation about the pressures of celebrity health and recovery.