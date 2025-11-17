Ariana Grande opens up about her role as Glinda in Wicked

American singer, songwriter and actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with her acting roots in her role as Glinda, the beloved pink-clad good witch in Wicked.

In her recent interview, during a Q&A session with Variety, the Grammy winner became emotional while reflecting on her charming, witty character.

“I felt a significant disconnect from my craft for a while”, Grande emotionally shared. She further elaborated, “But stepping back into it, it made me feel safe again, allowing me to fall in love with creating. It was as if I was finally being seen for the first time”.

Grande also commented that she is excited and she is impatient for fans to watch the second sequel of Wicked, as it offers a more complex portrayal of Glinda.

She explained her excitement, “I feel really relieved that people finally will get to see, know, and love Glinda the way that I had to play her”.

While remembering her sentimental relationship with her co-star, Grande called the Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia Erivo “a lifelong sister” and described their bond as “absolutely the greatest gift of my life.”

Wicked: For Good, the second instalment in Jon M. Chu’s two-part take on the iconic Broadway musical, picks up the journey of Elphaba and Glinda as they deal with the messy mix of friendship, ambition, sacrifice, and the lore that ultimately defines them as villain and hero.

It’s already shaping up to be a major Oscars heavyweight this season, with many expecting back-to-back nominations for Erivo and Grande.

Wicked: For Good opens in theatres on November 21.