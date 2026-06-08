Ariana Grande pokes fun at her past marriage during ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour

Ariana Grande appeared to poke fun at her past marriage during the opening night of her highly anticipated “Eternal Sunshine” tour.

The singer launched her first concert tour in seven years at Oakland Arena in California on Saturday, June 6.

During the show, the Wicked actor performed her hit song “Thank U, Next,” which famously references several of her former relationships.

The lyrics include, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama … Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon’ make that last.”

As she reached the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” Grande playfully held up two fingers and laughed, a gesture many fans interpreted as a lighthearted nod to her previous marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Videos of the moment quickly circulated online, with concertgoers speculating that the pop star was joking about being open to marriage again despite her first marriage ending in divorce.

The concert marked an emotional return to the stage for Grande. At one point during the show, she became visibly emotional while addressing the crowd and thanking fans for their continued support.

“I missed you,” Grande told the audience as cheers filled the arena. “It’s great to see you.”

She added, “This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love.”

Ariana Grande and Gomez finalized their divorce in March 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Despite their split, reports at the time indicated that the former couple had mutually agreed to end their relationship and remained on friendly terms.