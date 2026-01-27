Ariana Grande ponders over her career roles

Ariana Grande has decided to step back from her current career, which has been continuing for a decade.

The 32-year-old singer and actress admitted in a recent interview that slowing down could help her regain balance after years of intensive professional commitments across music and film.

Speaking to Vogue Japan, Grande reflected on her pace since rising to fame as a teenager on Victorious.

“I think that it would probably be healthy. I’m not used to taking breaks. But I do know that I grew so much from taking space from music while I was filming Wicked… But yeah, these past few years have been pretty non-stop. And by few, I mean 15.”

Looking ahead, Grande said she is actively seeking a different rhythm. “Balance is the goal for the next 15 years. I don’t think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance,” she told the publication.

Grande also discussed her approach to portraying Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation, explaining that she immersed herself deeply in the character’s emotional background.

She said she spent considerable time exploring Glinda’s insecurities, relationships, and unspoken moments, which helped shape her performance as a highly polished yet vulnerable figure.

The singer also spoke warmly about forming a close bond with co-star Cynthia Erivo during production.

“We have very different processes, and we’re very different as people. Yet we took the time to learn each other, take care of each other through this process… I think it was really meant to be”.

Grande continued, “We took good care of each other and worked very hard, and it was the most gratifying work of my life. I would do it all over again today.”