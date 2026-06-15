Ariana Grande reshares Addison Rae’s sweet message

Ariana Grande celebrated her growing fan base as Addison Rae cheered on the pop star after Kim Kardashian.

The Obsessed singer attended the 7 Rings hitmaker’s Sunday, June 14, concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A day after the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying one of Ariana’s shows, Addison became the latest star to publicly support the pop icon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 2 die 4 songstress couldn’t resist sharing a video of Ariana’s live performance and praised her stunning vocals. The short clip featured the Wicked star singing Past Life from her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead version.

She sang, “Rhythms of the night consume my body / just let the music confiscate my soul / you think I’m lost but that’s just how you found me…” Addison tagged the performer and attached a blue heart emoji, earning a repost from the Bang Bang chart-topper herself. Ariana reshared the post on Instagram Stories, delighting fans and further showcasing the support between the two stars.

For the unversed, the two pop stars shared a supportive friendship that blossomed in 2024. Their mutual appreciation turned into an in-person connection when they crossed paths at Jungle City Studios in New York. Addison was working on her own music while Ariana was recording Eternal Sunshine (Deluxe).