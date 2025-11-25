Ariana Grande reveals challenges and triumphs in rare confession

Ariana Grande revealed her past traumas and her plans for the “Eternal Sunshine album” .

On November 24, Monday, during a discussion with Nicole Kidman for Interview magazine, the actress made a rare confession about the challenges she faced in her past. She also revealed how her music helped in her journey of healing and overcoming her fears.

Grande shared that portraying Glinda in the movie helped her overcome her music-related fears.

The singer further elaborated, “I’ve just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years”. She added, “I spent a lot of time redoing my system when it comes to making music. With Eternal Sunshine, that felt like a very different experience for me”.

The Into You singer reflected that taking time away from music allowed her to reclaim parts of her passion while putting aside certain pressures tied to fame and the demands of being an artist.

Elaborating on her statement, Ariana Grande explained that this approach helped her preserve what she loved about music without losing sight of her talents.

Recalling her traumas, the Positions singer said, “But I can’t express how grateful I am. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing.”

Notably, Ariana Grande is gearing up to hit the road again with her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour, which she has described as her “one last hurrah” for a “long, long, long, long time.”