Ariana Grande reveals struggle behind her character 'Glinda'

Ariana Grande revealed her struggles as Glinda in Wicked.

In her recent Instagram post on February 9, she was asked about her biopic. In response, she could tell who could play her in an imaginary movie. Ariana Grande recently gave a surprising response on who she would like to see playing her in a movie about her life.

She further said, “A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time. I would like that, actually”. Interestingly, Ariana revealed that the movie should be called “Scrap This and Don’t Watch It”.

The 32-year-old said, “It would be a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life with little, tiny subtitles at the bottom”. However, the singer-actress added that’s “the only version of it that I’m interested in”.

Elsewhere in the segment, Ariana opened up about saying final adieu to her Wicked role, Glinda.

She told Backstage, “It feels like a beautiful time to put it in a beautiful book on the shelf next to the other L. Frank Baum books that I collect”.

Ariana continued, “It does feel like the right time to turn the page and to thankfully and proudly, gratefully let go”. She shared her struggle to be cast as Glinda because people knew her because of her music.

She further explained, “It was an uphill battle, so I had to do a lot of deconstructing to convince a lot of people that I could disappear into her”.