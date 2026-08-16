Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez fuel matching tattoo buzz amid London tour

On the opening night of her London tour, Ariana Grande seemed to flaunt a mysterious new tattoo.

Conjecture has arisen that the couple may have received identical designs prior to Ariana’s 10-day residency, as the fresh inking is believed to mirror one recently spotted on her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez. Ariana appeared to have the words “I do love you” tattooed across her collarbone as she took the stage for the first night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour—her first tour in the UK since 2019. Reports indicate that Ricky has the same phrase tattooed on his chest.

The revived romance traces back to 2015, when Ricky served as one of Ariana’s backup dancers. They made their final public appearance together in 2016 shortly before parting ways. Later, in her 2018 hit single “Thank U, Next,” she referenced him with the line, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.”

Rumors of a reunion began circulating in June when Ricky was spotted at Ariana’s birthday concert in Austin, Texas. During that performance, she altered the original lyric to “I know he’s still got my back.” At a subsequent show in Brooklyn, she further fueled speculation by singing, “We always find our way back.”

The couple appeared to confirm their reignited romance last week when Ariana posted two photos of them together in an Instagram carousel, tagging Ricky in both. It is believed the pair officially reconnected last month, with Ricky sharing his own Instagram carousel to seemingly formalize their relationship.

Ariana Grande has roughly 50 tattoos, including a matching “For Good” design shared with Cynthia Erivo to commemorate their time filming Wicked. Following fan concerns regarding her health after her recent “Petal” music video, Ariana stated last month that she would be stepping back from the spotlight.