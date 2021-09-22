Ariana Grande says knife-wielding stalker threatened to kill her

Pop singer Ariana Grande has raised concerns that a stalker, who was arrested outside her home for wielding a knife, will try to murder her, reported TMZ.

Ariana Grande has moved courts in order to obtain a restraining order against the alleged stalker, identified as 23-year-old Aharon Brown. Brown reportedly showed up Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills residence in the early hours of Sept. 9 and threatened to kill her and her security team.

Official documents filed to obtain a permanent restarining order against Brown, and later obtained by TMZ, revealed new terrifying details about Brown’s months-long terrorizing spree which culminated in him brandishing a “large hunting knife” outside Ariana Grande’s residence while she was at home.

According to reports, Brown screamed “‘I’ll f**king kill you and her (Ariana Grande)” at Ariana Grande’s security team after they asked him to leave.

The Thank U, Next singer’s declaration read: “I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

Ariana also told the court that her address is not known to the public, which is why “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where I reside scares me.” She said that Brown’s visits to her house have incresed in the past two-three weeks, and that he has showed up “nearly every day, and sometimes multiple times a day.”

A temporary restraining order has been granted to Ariana Grande, however, her team is working towards a permanent one. As for Brown, he is still in custody and has been charged with 2 felony counts of making criminal threats.