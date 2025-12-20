Ariana Grande shares experience during film 'Wicked' promotion

American singer and actress Ariana Grande has embraced her Wicked era with full enthusiasm. She admitted that there was one strange moment during the promotion, she could have done without.

She recently opened up about her experience with the blockbuster musical adaptation and said she loves nearly everything about the project, except for one thing.

While reflecting on the whirlwind surrounding Wicked, Grande revealed that a themed promotional meal tied to the film left her unsettled.

Grande further revealed, “I love Wicked so much. This one promotional meal that I found a little disturbing”. Though she didn’t go into graphic detail, she made it clear the experience stood out in contrast to the otherwise magical journey she’s had with the film.

Grande’s comments came as she also discussed her excitement about returning to Saturday Night Live, where she is set to host for the third time.

The episode will feature Cher as the musical guest, a pairing Grande described with clear admiration and awe. “I’m so excited I can’t even believe it’s real,” she said, expressing how surreal it feels to share the SNL stage with such a legendary performer.

Beyond the lighter moments, Grande spoke sincerely about how deeply Wicked has impacted her personally and creatively.

Whilst remembering her role of Glinda, she shared, “I felt like a genuine spark, like a reconnection and inspiration and something I maybe missed.” She explained that the project helped reignite her love for performance and storytelling at a time when she was searching for renewed artistic purpose.

As Wicked: For Good continues to dominate conversations and Grande prepares for her high-profile SNL appearance, it’s clear that this chapter of her career is both joyful and transformative, even if it includes one oddly memorable meal she’d rather forget.