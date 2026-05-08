Ariana Grande shares new details on new album 'petal'

Ariana Grande gave insights into her upcoming project petal, She further revealed that it is not just a regular old breakup album.

On May 7, in her recent Instagram post on Thursday, a little over a week after announcing her 8th studio album, to offer the first real glimpse of what fans can expect from her new music.

She continued, “petal is basically about something full of life, growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging”. The Grammy-winner, who is currently in a relationship with actor Ethan Slater, then shared that petal is a breakup album, although not in the traditional sense.

She explained, “It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me”. She also noted, “can be talking about one thing, sharing one thing, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own life.”

But most importantly, Grande is not holding back anymore. “It’s a little feral as well. It’s definitely from a place where I’ve been maybe too shy or polite to tap into before. And this kinda just feels like ‘fuck it,’” she admitted.

petal (stylised in lowercase) is set to release on July 31, marking her first musical project since 2023’s Eternal Sunshine.