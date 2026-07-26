Ariana Grande shares teaser lyrics following Ethan Slater split

Pop star Ariana Grande has stirred social media after sharing cryptic, heartbreak-themed lyrics online—her first major musical teaser since her quiet split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The pair ended their nearly three-year relationship earlier this summer following divergent work schedules. The new lyrics, shared on her social channels, have fans speculating about the emotional direction of her upcoming projects.

Cryptic Lyrics Spark Fan Speculation

Taking to social media, the 33-year-old Grammy winner posted a handwritten snippet featuring lines centered on personal growth, moving on, and emotional healing.

“You held the light until it burned your hands / I learned to walk away and understand.”

While Grande did not explicitly state whether the lines belong to a new single or her heavily anticipated upcoming album Petal, music insiders note that the breakup was entirely amicable and was not the primary inspiration behind her new material.

Inside the Amicable Breakup

Grande and Slater first met in late 2022 while filming the live-action movie adaptation of Wicked, where Grande played Glinda and Slater portrayed Boq. After going public in mid-2023, the couple maintained a relatively private relationship throughout the film’s promotional press tours.