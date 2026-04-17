Ariana Grande has made a surprise entry into the long-running Focker film franchise, titled Focker In-Law, with its first trailer unveiled at CinemaCon, and by all accounts, she has already won over some of its most established stars, including Robert De Niro.

The singer and actress was introduced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas as part of the upcoming installment, where she plays Olivia Jones, a former FBI hostage negotiator who is engaged to the son of Ben Stiller’s character.

The reveal immediately set up a new layer of family tension, with Stiller’s Greg Focker visibly unsettled by how easily everyone around him seems to accept her.

Focker In-Law trailer at the event leaned heavily into the franchise’s familiar awkward-comedy tone, opening with a lie-detector-style sequence that echoes the original 2000 film. In it, Robert De Niro’s character presses Olivia with pointed questions about her relationship with his son, while she responds with calm confidence that only deepens Greg’s discomfort.

De Niro was quick to praise Ariana Grande during the presentation, describing her as one of the most naturally funny scene partners he has worked with, a remark that drew laughter and added to the playful tension between the cast on stage.

Ben Stiller, standing alongside them, leaned into the dynamic, clearly enjoying the contrast between his character’s unease and Robert De Niro’s growing approval of the new addition to the family chaos.

Ariana Grande, speaking separately during a conversation at the event, described the role as a comedic challenge built around that exact imbalance, where her character unintentionally becomes everyone’s favourite person in the room, especially to De Niro’s strict and intimidating Jack Focker.

Stiller also used the stage appearance to reflect on the franchise’s long break, joking about the years between installments before being lightly called out by De Niro in a moment that played well with the audience of exhibitors and theatre owners.

The original Meet the Parents film released in 2000 was a major box office hit, grossing over $330 million worldwide, with its sequels continuing the success over the following decade.

Focker In-Law, arriving years after Little Fockers, aims to reintroduce the family dynamic with a fresh cast addition and a renewed focus on the uncomfortable comedy that defined the series.