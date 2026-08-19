Ariana Grande shows off new collarbone tattoo during concert

Ariana Grande has added another tattoo to her growing collection as she debuted a delicate new design during her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in London.

Fans spotted the 33-year-old singer’s latest ink while she performed in London, with the tattoo appearing to read “I do love you” along her collarbone. Grande has not publicly commented on the meaning behind the new design, and her representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new tattoo joins the Grammy winner’s extensive collection of body art. Grande began getting tattoos in 2012 and has accumulated more than 60 designs over the years.

Her tattoo history has occasionally made headlines. In 2019, Grande famously attempted to get Japanese characters representing “7 Rings,” but the design instead translated to “tiny charcoal grill.” She later modified the tattoo.

In 2025, Grande and her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo also marked their friendship with matching “For Good” tattoos on their palms. Grande shared photos of the matching ink on Instagram while celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good.

The latest tattoo comes as Grande continues her Eternal Sunshine Tour, while she also prepares to take a step back from the public spotlight after the tour concludes on September 1.

Ariana Grande addressed her decision to take a break during her August 3 tour stop in Chicago, telling fans that it was not a “reactive or impulsive” decision but something she had quietly planned for a long time.