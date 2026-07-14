Ariana Grande has once again sparked speculation about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez after making another noticeable change to the lyrics of her hit song “Thank U, Next” during a recent concert.

The pop star surprised fans on the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Monday, July 13, by altering the line about Alvarez in the 2018 chart-topper.

Instead of singing the original lyric, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” Grande performed, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.” The revised lyric prompted loud cheers from the audience and quickly made rounds on social media.

The latest tweak follows another lyrical change Grande debuted during her June 26 performance in Austin, Texas. On that occasion, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Know he still got my back,” fueling speculation that the former couple may have rekindled their close bond.

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Ariana Grande and Alvarez, who dated from 2015 to 2016, have recently been at the center of reunion rumors after they were spotted together at a Whole Foods store in Boca Raton, Florida, over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to reports, the pair have remained supportive of one another despite ending their romantic relationship years ago. Sources claim they have reconnected following Grande’s split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.