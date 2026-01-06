Ariana Grande spills on setlist for Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande has reassured fans that preparations for her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour are in full swing!

The pop star shared an update on her first tour in six years while speaking to E! News on the black carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 4.

Grande revealed that she has been carefully shaping the setlist for months and feels confident about where the show is heading as rehearsals approach.

“I’ve been working on the setlist for months now. It’s in a good place, but we’ll never know until we get into the rehearsals — which are starting very soon — and we put things on their feet if it’ll make sense or not,” she told the outlet.

Despite growing excitement among fans, the 32-year-old singer chose to keep most details of the tour under wraps.

“I want to let it be a surprise,” she said.

Earlier to this, Ariana Grande spilled on her Eternal Sunshine tour during a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Interview magazine in November 2025, where she revealed that the 2026 tour will have fewer stops compared to previous ones.

“We’re doing a small amount compared to what I used to do back in the day. I think it’s 45 shows. It’s not that small, but it’s at least half of what I used to do,” she shared at the time.

The Eternal Sunshine tour is set to kick off on June 6 in Oakland, California.