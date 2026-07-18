Ariana Grande spotted with ex Ricky Alvarez in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez appeared in New York City’s Central Park and packed on some major PDA for the occasion.

In the images released by TMZ, Grande wore a cropped long-sleeve black shirt with black pants and wore her hair in a high bun. She also appeared to be walking her dog, Toulouse. Alvarez, meanwhile, wore a sleeveless black top, camo pants, and accessorized with a blue-and-orange New York Knicks hat.

The 35-year-old dancer was seen with his arm around her shoulder while Grande, 33, wrapped her arm around his waist. Their casual outing comes days after a source spoke with People about the possibility of a rekindled romance.

On July 14, Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend; she’s not held ill will against him. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy, and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source also shared that they are “taking things very slowly,” adding, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”

Grande and Alvarez previously dated from 2015 to 2016, and he was her backup dancer during her Honeymoon Tour. At the time, she briefly mentioned their relationship in her Billboard cover story.“We’re happy,” she said. “I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end.”

Before their Central Park stroll on Thursday, Grande and Alvarez were spotted at the restaurant De Nada Cantina in Austin, Texas, on June 25. Regarding their reunion, sources told TMZ that she was hosting friends in Austin for her birthday on June 26, and Alvarez was part of the group.

Grande has also been giving Alvarez a nod during her current Eternal Sunshine Tour. At her show in Brooklyn on July 13, per People, she tweaked the lyrics to her hit song “Thank U, Next.”

She sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back,” rather than the original lyric, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”