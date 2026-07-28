Ariana Grande sues alleged hackers over leaked unreleased music

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against two unidentified individuals she alleges were behind a series of cyberattacks that resulted in the theft and distribution of her unreleased music and other private creative materials.

According to a legal complaint filed on Monday, July 27, and obtained by PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning singer is suing two John Does for allegedly hacking into the digital accounts of photographers and producers who have worked closely with her.

The lawsuit alleges that the hackers gained unauthorized access to sensitive files, leading to the theft, distribution and exploitation of unreleased songs, photographs, and video and audio recordings documenting Grande’s creative process.

Grande claims the stolen material was never intended for public release and that the alleged hackers profited by selling the content and personal data on the dark web for significant sums of money.

The complaint states that 45 of Grande’s unreleased songs were hacked, stolen and leaked in 2023 alone. It also alleges that hundreds of similar leaks involving the singer’s music have occurred since her recording debut in 2011.

In addition to seeking damages, Grande’s legal team is asking the court to help identify the individuals responsible for the alleged hacking.

Ariana Grande previously addressed the issue of leaked music while promoting her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show.

Speaking about the incident, Grande said that those responsible would face consequences.