Ariana Grande teases future of ‘Wicked’ franchise amid fans speculation

Ariana Grande is fueling speculation about a possible third Wicked film!

Recently the singer appeared at a panel to promote her upcoming film Wicked: For Good with costar Cynthia Erivo where she teased the future of Wicked franchise.

In an Instagram video, Grande joked, “You mentioned ‘farewell tour.’ If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour. So I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere.”

When a moderator asked whether that meant a third Wicked film, Grande laughed but didn’t rule it out.

“No, no, I don’t know,” she said, adding, “I mean, first of all, I know that there’s a great peace that’s coming along with this coming out and I think there’s a peace that’s felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women.”

“But first of all, no one’s going anywhere. We’re not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They’ve changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I’m so grateful for that.”

While Universal Studio— which is producing the Wicked films — has not officially greenlit a third installment Grande’s comments have opened the door to the possibility.