Ariana Grande teases mysterious new project that ‘contains multitudes’

Ariana Grande is teasing her another major project that “contains multitudes!”

In a new interview with Variety, the 32-year-old the actress-musician revealed that an exciting new project is on the horizon following the success of Wicked.

“There is something else I’m very excited about down the line. I can’t say much yet, but it’s something that inspires me deeply,” she told the outlet.

While Grande remained tight-lipped about the details, she confirmed that upcoming project, “contains multitudes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grande shared she wanted to “take on roles that exercise different muscles and ask something new of me… I’m drawn to things that feel different.”

The new update on upcoming project comes at a high point in Grande’s career. She is currently busy receiving praises for her stellar performance in director Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo.

She played the role of Glinda, the Good Witch of Oz, which earned widespread acclaim and back-to-back nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ariana Grande’s two announced projects in the works are a season of American Horror Story and Focker In-Law. She will kick off a tour in promotion of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, beginning in June 2026.