Ariana Grande Unveils Release Date for Highly Anticipated Album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande has finally answered a major fan question about her upcoming album ‘Petal’.

The 32-year-old singer announced that her eighth studio album, ‘Petal’, will drop on July 31, 2026, via Republic Records. This news comes as a pleasant surprise to fans, who have been eagerly waiting for her next musical project.

Grande took to Instagram to share the exciting news, revealing that the lead single, ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’, will be released on May 29, 2026.

She described ‘Petal’ as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging”, hinting at a more emotional and personal tone.

The album is executive produced and co-written by Grande and ILYA, with collaborations with Max Martin.

‘Petal’ marks Grande’s return to music after focusing on her acting career, particularly her role in ‘Wicked’. Fans can pre-order the album in various formats, including LP, CD, cassette, and exclusive vinyl variants.

About Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a global pop sensation, known for her powerful vocals, signature high ponytail, and chart-topping hits. Born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida, she began her career in musical theater and gained prominence with her role as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Ariana Grande’s Music Career Highlights:

Debut Album: Yours Truly (2013) debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Awards: 2 Grammy Awards, 27 Billboard Music Awards, 9 MTV Video Music Awards, and multiple Guinness World Records.

Recent Projects: Release new album “Petal” on July 31, 2026, and starred in the film adaptation of Wicked as Glinda.