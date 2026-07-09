Ariana Grande issues warning to impersonator

Ariana Grande once reached out directly to a content creator who gained a massive internet following by mimicking the pop star’s signature look. In her new documentary series, Turning the Paige, long-time lookalike Paige Niemann revealed that the pop icon previously urged her to embrace her true self and stop trying to look like someone else.

“I am flattered, and I am sure you’re very sweet,” Grande, 33, wrote to the 22-year-old impersonator in a direct message shared in the documentary. “But I just wanted you to know—I looked back a little ways on your page, and I think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that you’re very beautiful as yourself.”

The Grammy winner continued: “Without all the makeup and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot. I had to say it because it is the truth. Always do what makes you happy, of course, but if I didn’t say that to you, I’d regret it. You’re beautiful as you are. Take care.”

While the exact date Ariana Grande sent the message remains unclear, the two have historically been in contact. Back in 2019, Niemann told Entertainment Weekly that Grande had initially reached out to express interest in meeting up during her Sweetener World Tour.

Although Ariana Grande reassured Niemann in the private exchange that she was flattered by the impressions, the Wicked star has publicly admitted in past interviews that she occasionally finds the intense online impersonation trends to be “bizarre.”