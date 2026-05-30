Ariana Grande's luxurious penthouse hits market for $23M

Ariana Grande’s London penthouse sold for $23 million, and the details were revealed in the latest interview with Becky Fatemi.

In the latest interview with PEOPLE, Fatemi noted, “This is a penthouse that understands exactly what today’s ultra-prime buyer is looking for”. He continued, “It’s not just about scale, although the volume here is exceptional, it’s about how that space is used. Everything flows, everything feels considered, and there is a real sense of calm from the moment you step inside”.

While she was busy in filming both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, the Oscar nominee, 32, resided in Buxmead, an ultra-luxury residential development located in Hampstead, London. According to E! stree Studios’ property, where portions of the films were produced, Buxmead was a natural choice for the actress.

As both projects have since wrapped, Grande has left the rental unit, and it is now up for sale for £17 million ($23 million) with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Often referred to as “Billionaires’ Row,” Buxmead is set within 2.5 acres of private landscaped gardens and supported by a full-time security team on site. During the “thank you, next” singer’s tenure, she resided in a 9,677 sq. ft. penthouse spanning two levels.

“This is a penthouse that understands exactly what today’s ultra-prime buyer is looking for,” Becky Fatemi, executive partner at United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

On the main level, a vast reception room opens onto wraparound terraces with views stretching towards Kenwood House and Hampstead Heath. Inside, natural light floods the space thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary suite features its own dual dressing rooms and a spacious bathroom.

A private elevator connects to a lower floor complete with a dining room, study, bar, cinema, gym, and games room. Another bedroom is located on the second floor as well. Another notable feature is a private six-car garage directly accessible via the private elevator.

All residents have access to over 15,000 sq. ft. of additional amenities, including an indoor pool, fitness center, spa, sauna, 18-seat theater, and residents’ lounge. “What really defines Buxmead is its reputation. It has quietly become known as London’s residential Fort Knox, and that level of security and discretion is incredibly difficult to replicate,” Fatemi adds.

While Grande’s time in her luxury London penthouse is over, her time in Hampstead clearly made an impact. As part of her March 2025 release, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, the singer dropped a track named after the historic neighborhood.

“I loved living here. I was in Hampstead when I was here, and I loved my walks in the Heath,” Grande told BBC’s Radio 1 in January 2025. “I loved meandering around and visiting different shops, places, and pubs.”